Season Two Of Life Stories' Documentary Interview Series THE THREAD To Premier October 7 On Youtube

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Thread - Season 2 Poster

Follows Life Stories' recent win for Outstanding Short Documentary for THE SILENT WITNESS

- Teddy Kunhardt, Executive Producer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Life Stories, a nonprofit organization that produces films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change, announced it will release Season Two of THE THREAD, its flagship documentary interview series on YouTube on October 7.

Each episode of THE THREAD features an exceptional individual who shares the paths they have taken to lead a meaningful life. THE THREAD will be made available to the public through the Life Stories website (LifeStories), Life Stories YouTube channel , and as a podcast across all major platforms.

The series launches shortly after Life Stories received its Emmy win for THE SILENT WITNESS: A SURVIVOR'S STORY OF HIROSHIMA. The film won the 2024 News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Documentary and represents the first Emmy for Life Stories.

“Our mission, as both a nonprofit and as filmmakers, is to amplify the voices of inspiring people who have helped shape our society while preserving their stories,” said Teddy Kunhardt, Executive Producer of The Thread.“We're honored to be recognized by the News & Documentary Emmys for this work, and we believe that the latest season of The Thread builds on that mission: shining a spotlight on individuals who inspire personal change and help bridge the divisive nature of public discourse today.”

Following the successful debut of Season One, Season Two of THE THREAD consists of 16 new episodes featuring never-before-seen interviews with James Cromwell, Kris Tompkins, Wolfgang Puck, Suleika Jaouad, and other notable figures.

Each conversation is recorded at the highest quality by Emmy award-winning filmmakers and is accompanied by an educator guide so that the documentary series can be used in secondary classrooms and informal educational settings.

See THE THREAD: Season Two trailer here.

“We're thrilled to release 16 new episodes of THE THREAD, especially after the success of the first season” said George Kunhardt, Executive Director of Life Stories.“Millions of viewers, both at home and in classrooms, have already benefited from the lessons shared by the inspirational voices we've interviewed, and we're excited to magnify the series' positive impact with Season Two.”

Below is a list of episode premiere dates and interviewees from Season Two of THE THREAD:

October 7, 2024James Cromwell | Actor | Rebel With a Cause

October 14, 2024Joy Harjo | Poet | The Power of Poetry

October 21, 2024Wolfgang Puck | Chef | Food for Life

October 28, 2024Chip Conley | Hospitality Entrepreneur | Daring to Be Yourself

November 4, 2024Molly Jong-Fast | Author and Journalist | Inheriting Boldness

November 11, 2024Viet Thanh Nguyen | Writer and Professor | America Through My Eyes

November 18, 2024Abigail Disney | Producer | The Power of Imagination

November 25, 2024Wyatt Cenac | Writer | A Writer's Life

December 2, 2024Elizabeth Daley | Educator | For the Love of Film

December 9, 2024Noah Wyle | Actor | Walking The Talk

December 16, 2024Kris Tompkins | Conservationist | Protecting Life on Earth

December 23, 2024Fab 5 Freddy | Visual Artist | A Hip-Hop Pioneer

December 30, 2024Loretta Ross | Professor and Activist | From Pain to Purpose

January 6, 2025Suleika Jaouad | Writer | Surviving and Thriving

January 13, 2025Dave Ferrucci | Computer Scientist | Seeing the Future

January 20, 2025Frank Langella | Actor | Unscripted Wisdom

About Life Stories:

Life Stories produces and distributes documentary films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change. Our interviews, series, films, and educational resources address issues of social justice, history, politics, the arts, and culture by shining the spotlight on relatable human stories of purpose and meaning in times of collective change. Visit LifeStories to learn more.

Rob Bitter

Life Stories

+1 914-471-5615

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

The Thread: Season 2 Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.