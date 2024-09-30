Iraqi Militant Group Claims Drone, Missile Attacks On Israeli Targets

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 30 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, claimed responsibility on Monday for a series of drone and missile targeting Israeli sites.

In an statement, the group reported firing al-Arqab missiles at "a vital site in Israel" and launching three drone attacks, two of which targeted locations in Haifa and its northern port.

The group did not specify the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

These attacks followed recent Israeli on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which reportedly resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza. The group has intensified its operations amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon.