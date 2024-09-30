Alt.Ai Revamps Generative Aibased Qualitative Research Tool Asclone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt revamps generative AI–based qualitative research tool "Asclone"ーEnables interviews with multiple AI consultants featuring human-like personalities.

Asclone tool screenshot-[Attribute condition setting screen]

Asclone tool screenshot-[Question screen]

Asclone tool screenshot-[Individual chat screen]

Enables interviews with multiple AI consultants featuring human-like personalities.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the completion of a major rework of Asclone , a patented qualitative research tool that utilizes generative AI to create survey respondents based on consumer data. Asclone is jointly developed and provided by alt and Video Research Ltd. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yutaka Ishikawa).Qualitative research is an effective way to dig deeper into the thoughts and feelings of consumers, which can be difficult to measure quantitatively. However, it is not suitable for large numbers of questions or when questions involve personal information. Moreover, it can be difficult to recruit subjects when the conditions of participation are too complex, and the more subjects there are, the more expensive and time consuming it is to conduct research.Developed as an approach to solving these issues, Asclone is a qualitative research tool that allows users to ask for opinions from an "AI consultant" created according to conditions set by the user themselves. In September 2024, Asclone underwent a significant rework, with a new pop design and an intuitive UI. Users can now interview multiple AI consultants, each with their own unique, human-like personality.■ What you can now do with the new Asclone1. Interview as if you were chatting with a real personIn addition to setting basic attributes like gender, age, place of residence, and occupation, users can also set arbitrary conditions such as "mother of a third-grade boy" or "fan of anime," allowing them to freely create useful personas. The face and name of the AI consultant you create are displayed, making the experience feel very similar to interviewing a real person.2. Chat with up to 30 AI consultants at onceAI consultants with unique personalities will give you a variety of opinions. You can also ask individual questions to the AI consultants whose answers you're interested in, allowing you to dig deeper into their opinions.3. Conduct up to 6 simultaneous group interviewsYou can set different conditions for each group, such as "likes overseas travel," "likes domestic travel," and "doesn't travel," and interview up to six of these groups at the same time. This helps users understand not only the opinions of each individual, but also trends on a group-by-group basis.*Please refer to the article introducing a real-world use case."The time has come to do group interviews with generative AI! Let's take a look at an actual survey scene."■ Asclone free trial campaignTo commemorate the new version launch, we'll be running a limited-time free trial campaign for Asclone. For details, please see below. ■ About AscloneAsclone uses alt's P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) to generate survey respondents in which users can ask questions of custom AI consultants. Conditions for each consultant can be freely set by users, and will answer your questions anytime, anywhere, and as many times as you like. By asking repeated questions, you can use Asclone to obtain hints and insights that will help you solve problems. In the generation process, we also refer to information from "ACR/ex ," a representative large single-source data set owned by Video Research that comprehensively investigates consumer attributes, product involvement, media exposure, and more.You can also sign up through Video Research's e-commerce site (VR DataCity) (credit card payment only).■About Video Research Ltd.Video Research Ltd. is a data and systems company that supports the video business, including television.Founded in 1962 as a research institute to provide television audience rating data, the company has long been on the leading edge of data services, including television audience rating surveys in Japan, as well as various media and marketing data, and provided total support for solving corporate marketing problems.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen. We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Masahiro Okamura (AI Solutions Business Department)e-mail: ...

Misako Nishizawa

alt Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.