Fairmont Farmington Hills Elevates Elderly Care With Exceptional Amenities For Assisted Living Residents Near Livonia MI

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is proud to offer robust features and amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for all residents in their assisted living homes near Livonia, MI .Fairmont Senior Living understands that comfort and convenience are essential elements of a fulfilling lifestyle. Each resident's room is equipped with cable TV readiness, allowing for easy access to entertainment. Residents can enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages at the on-site bistro, promoting socialization and relaxation throughout the day. The community also boasts beautifully landscaped outdoor courtyards, providing serene spaces for residents to enjoy fresh air and nature.Safety is a priority at Fairmont, which is why all rooms are equipped with an emergency call system, ensuring immediate assistance when needed. Residents benefit from three nutritious meals in the dining room, along with utilities, housekeeping, and laundry services, alleviating daily burdens and allowing them to focus on enjoying life.In addition to these amenities, Fairmont offers religious services, a beauty salon and barber shop, and an active volunteer program that encourages community engagement. The regularly updated activities calendar ensures that residents have access to social, recreational, and educational opportunities, contributing to their overall well-being.At Fairmont of Farmington Hills, we are thrilled to have been awarded the Silver Credential in Montessori Inspired Lifestyle® from the Center for Applied Research in Dementia. Families seeking quality senior home care near Livonia, MI will find that Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is dedicated to providing exceptional elderly care and memory care. To learn more, visit the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or call 248-538-9200 .About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors through personalized care and a vibrant community atmosphere. With a focus on dignity, respect, and comfort, Fairmont provides an array of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its residents.Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington HillsAddress: 29681 Middlebelt RoadCity: Farmington HillsState: MIZip code: 48334Telephone number: 248-538-9200Email address: ...

