Equatorial Guinea prepares to host upcoming Russia-Africa summit in its capital

(MENAFN) Equatorial Guinea is set to host the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in its capital, Malabo, as announced by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo during a session of the Russian State Duma. On the same day, he engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the nation’s readiness and organizational capabilities for such an event.



President Obiang emphasized Equatorial Guinea's extensive experience in hosting significant summits, including the African Union Conference and the Africa-Turkey Summit, showcasing the country’s modern facilities in Malabo. He expressed hope that Putin would attend the summit personally, viewing it as a tremendous honor for the nation.



During their meeting, Obiang also proposed the establishment of a Russian bank in Equatorial Guinea to streamline trade and commercial transactions between the two countries. He remarked on the strengthening economic and trade relations and underscored the potential benefits of such a financial institution.



In response, Putin acknowledged the strong partnership between Russia and Equatorial Guinea, pointing to their collaboration within organizations like the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and OPEC+. He reiterated the importance of their joint efforts in stabilizing global energy markets, emphasizing the long-standing and effective cooperation between the two nations.



As preparations for the summit progress, the partnership between Equatorial Guinea and Russia continues to deepen, with both leaders committed to enhancing economic ties and regional stability.

MENAFN30092024000045015687ID1108729292