France's Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement From International Football

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Sep 30 (IANS) French forward Antoine Griezmann, who was instrumental in Les Bleus' title-winning campaign in the 2018 in Russia, announced his retirement from international on Monday. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player made 137 appearances and scored 44 goals for his country. He also won the 2021 Nations League title when France defeated Spain 2-1 in the summit clash.

"Today, it is with deep emotion that I'm announcing my retirement as a player of the France team," he said on social media. "After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation. Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege," the forward added.

Griezmann struggled at the Euro 2024 earlier this year after finishing as the top-scorer in the 2016 edition of the continental tournament. France ended as runners-up after losing to Portugal in the final at the Stade de France. He was one of the most reputed players in the French team and played a versatile role in Didier Deschamps' midfield. He assisted captain Kylian Mbappe on the field after Hugo Lloris's international retirement.

Griezmann also holds the record of playing 84 consecutive matches with Les Bleus, stamping his dominance in international football.

After representing France at the U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels, Griezmann made his senior debut for the national team on March 5, 2014, in a friendly against the Netherlands, playing 68 minutes.

Known for his unwavering dedication to often underappreciated roles, Griezmann has become the second prominent player to retire from international football following Olivier Giroud, France's all-time top scorer, who stepped down after their 2-1 loss to Spain in this year's Euro semi-finals.