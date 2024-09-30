Magnolia Integrates Magnolia DXP With Veeva Vault Promomats To Help Life Sciences Speed Compliant Content To Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marketers can easily create digital experiences for multiple channels

using MLR reviewed and approved assets in Veeva Vault PromoMats

Magnolia today announced a new connector to integrate compliant content in

Veeva Vault PromoMats with the

Magnolia Digital Experience (DXP) . The connector allows marketing teams to create and edit healthcare professional (HCP) portals, brand sites, and patient portals in the Magnolia DXP using medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) approved assets from Vault PromoMats. Now

mutual

life sciences customers can streamline content management and deliver compliant promotional materials faster across many different channels.

The Magnolia DXP integrates DAM, CMS, CDP, CRM, and analytics systems to consolidate a commercial organization's digital ecosystem onto a single interface. This allows marketing teams to use their preferred systems, while giving biopharma companies a common way to create digital content and experiences across all their brands.

"Life sciences is moving toward a new model of digital experience management to improve compliance and enhance the digital journey for HCPs and patients," said Jan Schulte, head of group consulting at Magnolia. "Our integration with Veeva Vault PromoMats brings together review, approval, and publishing workflows so brand and marketing teams can get content to market faster, while ensuring information stays current and accurate."

Commercial teams struggle to maintain brand consistency and ensure compliance because they work across multiple content platforms and tools that can make it challenging to share content, effectively control claims, and deliver approved content to digital channels. The Magnolia connector unifies authoring in the Magnolia DXP with industry-leading MLR review in Vault PromoMats to simplify content reuse, claims management, and publishing in different portals and websites.

With the Magnolia DXP configured with Veeva login credentials, marketers can access and browse MLR-approved product claims, images, text, and modular assets in Vault PromoMats from Magnolia for smoother, faster content authoring and publishing on multiple channels. Because Vault PromoMats remains the single source of truth, any time an asset is updated, the change is automatically made in real time so that portals, sites, and applications built in Magnolia always display the latest compliant content.

The Magnolia DXP connector for Vault PromoMats is developed, owned, and maintained by Magnolia and available now in the

Magnolia Marketplace . Advanced capabilities to develop and create content in Magnolia and deliver it back to Vault PromoMats for MLR review and approval is planned for availability at the end of 2024.

To learn how life sciences marketers can create omnichannel digital experiences in the Magnolia DXP using MLR-approved assets from Vault PromoMats, read our

blog and

watch our demo video .

About Magnolia

Magnolia is the world's leading composable Digital Experience Platform, with over 450 enterprise customers, thousands of Community Edition deployments, and more than 200 certified Magnolia Partners around the world. Founded in Switzerland in 1997, Magnolia is the composable DXP of choice for leading companies around the world in industries ranging from life sciences, automotive, insurance, and retail to hospitality, banking, and telecommunications, including American Express, JetBlue, The New York Times, CNN, Sanofi, Sainsbury's, Generali, and Ping An.

