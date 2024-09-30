GCC Oil Undersecretaries 18Th Meeting Kicks Off In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The 18th meeting of Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Oil kicked off on Monday in Qatar with the participation of Kuwait.

In his speech, Director of Policies and International Relations in Qatar Mishaal Bin Jabr Al-Thani said that the importance of the meeting is as important as the strategy that the energy sector has.

He pointed out that the participation of the undersecretaries reflects the joint commitment to continue teamwork to enhance the energy sector in general and the oil and sector in particular, as it represents a main pillar for economic and social growth and stability in the GCC countries that have become providers of energy for international economy.

He mentioned that these meetings come in a very important time for international economy that is witnessing several developments, affirming the importance of focusing on coordination and cooperation in facing those challenges of the international energy sector.

He pointed out that cooperation between the GCC countries has always been an example for joint coordination and effort to confront various challenges, indicating that the meeting comes as an opportunity to exchange ideas and proposals about strengthening this cooperation and anticipating the future to develop the energy sector in line with global changes, especially due to the nature of the topics presented on the meeting's agenda.

After his participation in the meeting, Kuwait Undersecretary of the Oil Ministry and head of the Kuwaiti delegation Sheikh Nimr Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah said in a statement for KUNA that it has been agreed to rename the president of the energy team for the upcoming period and agreed to hold coordination meetings with member states ahead of the Gulf-China seminar on climate.

He noted that the meeting tackled several topics related to Circular Carbon Economy and transition towards renewable energy instead of displaying Carbon neutrality strategies that GCC countries seek to achieve within the framework of international guidelines to reduce carbon emissions.

He stressed that Kuwait played a pivotal role the meeting by submitting a number of important proposals, as Kuwait was among the countries supporting the development of the petroleum media strategy for the GCC countries, which aims to unify the Gulf media discourse on oil issues and enhance public awareness of the importance of the transition towards clean energy and Circular Carbon Economy. (end)

