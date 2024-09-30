Cong Leader Udit Raj Responds To Haryana CM’S ‘Political Tourism’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) leader Udit Raj on Monday, reacted angrily to Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini's comments on Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Haryana and asked when Prime Minister Modi travels across the country, does he settle down in those places.

"When Modi Ji travels across the country, does he settle down and build a house wherever he goes? He spends even less time at various places compared to Rahul Gandhi," Udit Raj said, speaking to IANS.

Earlier in the day, Haryana CM said that his was confident of third term and labelled Rahul Gandhi's 'Sankalp Yatra' in the state as 'political tourism'.

Udit Raj further said, "Surprisingly, some people don't think before speaking. Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing, it's exactly what other leaders, including PM Modi, have done," he added.

He also expressed reservations against Haryana CM's claims that Rahul and Congress were working to abolish reservations and accused the BJP leaders of spreading white lies.

"They are completely lying, and there seems to be no limit to their falsehoods," he said.

Congress leader further mentioned, "The biggest victory for the Dalits and Bahujans is that Rahul Gandhi forced PM Modi to speak on reservations, a topic they used to avoid. If Rahul Gandhi didn't insist, the recent notification regarding reservations would have never been revoked."

"Since 2018, these people have been trying to build policies without reservations. Rahul Gandhi deserves credit for standing up for the rights of the marginalised," he added.

Speaking on Amit Shah's condemnation of Kharge's remarks, Udit Raj said, "There is no hatred towards PM Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge loves the country. He wants the unemployed to get jobs, inflation to decrease, and the old pension scheme to be reinstated. He wants farmers to get MSP (Minimum Support Price). This is love for the country, not hatred for PM Modi. However, these things can only happen once PM Modi is out of power."

During a poll rally in J&K's Kathua district on Sunday, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge nearly fainted while addressing the crowd. As he regained composure, he commented that he wouldn't die before seeing PM Modi being ousted from power.