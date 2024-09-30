Du Takes A Lead On Sustainability In 2024, Surpasses H1 Waste Management Goals

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) du's strategy to fine-tune its waste management approach fosters a culture that supports the telco's net-zero objective.

Dubai, UAE, September 30, 2024: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in partnership with leading smart and green facilities management company Farnek, today announced that it has exceeded its first-quarter waste management targets, achieving a significant 21% diversion of waste from landfills across all du locations in the UAE, a total of 145 sites. This milestone is a part of du's larger commitment to sustainability and its journey towards Net Zero emissions, marking a promising start to an ambitious three-year plan.

The accomplishment builds on du's determination to reduce its environmental impact and align with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. The H1 success comes because of the implementation of innovative strategies to minimize waste generation across all corporate premises. A comprehensive waste audit and the introduction of state-of-the-art composting machinery at du headquarters have been fundamental to achieving these results. Emphasizing education, over a thousand du employees have been empowered through training and awareness raising, equipping them with skills to manage waste more effectively.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: 'Our waste management initiatives symbolize du's push towards responsible stewardship through remedial action taken to enhance sustainability but also anticipate the vast potential for environmental innovation within the telecom industry. By surpassing our planned 16% goal, we have set a positive precedence for forthcoming months, reflecting our continuous efforts in achieving our long-term aspiration of becoming a net-zero waste entity. We are not just transforming our company - we are contributing to a movement that is important for the UAE, and the global environment.'

Muna Alnahdi, Head of Sustainability, at Farnek said:“Successfully navigating the net-zero transition in the UAE, particularly in waste management, requires addressing complex stakeholder dynamics. We've adopted an innovative approach that brings together key stakeholders -our facility management team, waste management experts, du's leadership, and their staff-to work in unison. du's impressive 21% waste diversion in H1 highlights the effectiveness of this collaborative effort and their steadfast commitment to sustainability. By focusing on waste reduction and composting, we aim to significantly reduce methane emissions further, a crucial step toward achieving net-zero goals.'

The successes of the first quarter have been catalysed by a progressive roadmap which encompassed a full-scale waste audit, streamlined data gathering process through technology integration (Wastek), ambitious waste reduction goals, overcoming unique waste challenges, and a step-by-step plan for improvement. Leveraging our expertise of green cleaning and sustainable waste management solutions, Farnek is committed to reducing du's landfill waste by 30-50% over the next three years. By exceeding their H1 targets and engaging in wholehearted corporate participation, du sets a precedent for ecological responsibility and champions a waste-smart future in the UAE.