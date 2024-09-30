'BJP Rule Will End': SP MLA Lands In Trouble For 'Muslims Is Increasing, Will Come To Power' Remark FIR Registered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh News: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali and Bijnor SP chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City Station. The FIR alleges that Ali made a statement during a public address that "promoted enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion."

According to videos shared by BJP leaders, SP MLA Ali was seen claiming that the BJP's rule in Uttar Pradesh will 'end due to the growing Muslim population'.

During a gathering in Bijnor, SP MLA Mehboob Ali sparked outrage by asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Uttar Pradesh would come to an end due to the increasing Muslim population in India.

In a video shared by BJP leaders the SP MLA is seen stating,“Your (BJP) rule will come to an end. The population of Muslims is increasing. We will come to power.”

Ali further elaborated,“The Mughals ruled for 850 years, and those who are burning the country must note that the people have woken up. They gave a reply in Parliament (polls), and in the coming days, in 2027, you will surely go and we will come.”

'Now BJP's Rule Will End': Political Reactions

The remarks by Mehboob Ali were quickly condemned by BJP leaders. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media platform X, stating,“SP MLA from Amroha Mehboob Ali has in the 'Samvidhan Samman' meeting says 'Yogi rule will end because the Muslim population is increasing now.'”

He added,“They often complained about 80:20 statement – who does 80 vs 20 is before you. Is this Muhabbat ki Dukaan? Is it pro-constitution or secular? The plan is clear: Divide Hindus & Unite Muslim votebank?”

Poonawalla also referenced Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying,“Akhilesh says Mathadish are like mafia, Rahul says Ram Mandir praan Pratishta was like a dance event and Mehboob Ali incites for demographic change!! Agenda is clear, isn't it?”

BJP's Andhra Pradesh vice-president, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, echoed these sentiments, posting,“Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali's statement, 'The Muslim population has increased, now your rule will end,' reflects the anti-Hindu stance within the party. Despite India being 80% Hindu, SP leaders allow such divisive remarks, showing their true intentions.”

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the assembly elections in 2027, the political landscape continues to heat up, with leaders on both sides exchanging barbs and accusations.