WFP: Many Girls In Afghanistan Forced To Leave School Early Due To Poverty

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that in addition to restrictions on girls' education in Afghanistan, many are forced to leave school early due to poverty.

WFP reports that one out of every three girls in Afghanistan is unable to complete her primary education.

The organization also noted that many children survive on just bread and tea, and the nutritious food distributed by WFP in is often the only meal that keeps them full throughout the day.

This situation comes amid widespread unemployment and poverty in Afghanistan, causing many children to attend school on an empty stomach.

Two weeks ago, WFP also stated that many children in Afghanistan are attending school hungry, with three million children suffering from malnutrition.

The combination of poverty and restrictions on girls' education creates a dire situation for Afghan children, particularly girls, who face immense challenges in accessing education and basic nutrition.

This marks the fourth year since the Taliban banned education for girls beyond the sixth grade, a decision that has significantly worsened the current situation.

The lack of access to education has not only deepened poverty but also led to a sharp increase in forced and early marriages across the country, as many families see marriage as the only option for their daughters in the absence of schooling.

The ongoing restrictions, combined with widespread poverty, are pushing Afghan girls further into a cycle of hardship, depriving them of their right to education and a better future.

The ongoing hunger crisis highlights the need for continued international aid and sustainable solutions to ensure children's ability to learn and thrive.

Without immediate and long-term support, the prospects for Afghanistan's younger generation remain bleak, as malnutrition and lack of education could have devastating effects on their future. Addressing these interconnected crises is critical for the overall development and stability of the country.

