Turkey claims that US is hostage to Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with TRT broadcaster, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan expressed strong concerns about the extent of U.S. support for Israel, suggesting that the American establishment has become effectively subservient to the interests of West Jerusalem. His comments come in the wake of a significant Israeli in Beirut, which reportedly targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, igniting fears that the ongoing conflict could escalate beyond the Gaza Strip.



Fidan articulated that Turkey's apprehensions about the potential spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into the broader Middle East are being validated by recent events. He stated, "If Israel is not stopped, it will carry this war to other places," emphasizing a perceived determination among Israeli leadership, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration, to expand military operations throughout the region.



The foreign minister further criticized the U.S. for what he characterized as a deliberate disregard for Israel’s aggressive actions, arguing that "Zionism has taken root in American politics." He asserted that the influence of Israel on American foreign policy has grown so profound that it has transformed the U.S. state apparatus into one that primarily serves Israeli interests, a situation that has become a widely accepted reality rather than a point of contention.



Fidan highlighted the discomfort this creates for many Americans, who may feel uneasy about their government's foreign policy alignment. He claimed that some U.S. politicians feel compelled to support this stance for fear of jeopardizing their standing within the political system. "They are in such despair," he remarked, indicating a sense of frustration among those who might wish to challenge the prevailing narrative.



Addressing the significance of Nasrallah’s role in regional politics, Fidan remarked on the challenges that will arise in the wake of the leader’s potential absence, describing him as an "important figure in the region" whose influence will be difficult to replace.



As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, Fidan’s statements reflect Turkey's growing concerns regarding regional stability and the implications of U.S. foreign policy that appears to prioritize Israeli interests over broader diplomatic resolutions. The call for a reassessment of this dynamic may resonate with those seeking a more balanced approach to peace and security in the region.

MENAFN30092024000045015687ID1108728487