Maggie Smith passes away at age 89

(MENAFN) Dame Maggie Smith, the celebrated British actress, has passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by her family. Renowned for her remarkable performances in both and television, Smith is particularly well-known for her roles in the Harry Potter series and the beloved show Downton Abbey. She reportedly died peacefully in a hospital on Friday, surrounded by her family and friends during her final moments.



Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, released a heartfelt statement acknowledging their mother's death and expressing their profound grief. They shared that she leaves behind two sons and five cherished grandchildren who are mourning the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. The brothers also extended their gratitude to the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for the compassionate care provided to Smith in her last days.



Born in 1934, Smith enjoyed a prolific career that spanned nearly seven decades, earning recognition for her exceptional talent and sharp wit in both comedic and dramatic roles. She became one of Britain’s most iconic and respected actresses, celebrated for her contributions to the performing arts.



Throughout her illustrious career, Smith received numerous prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards—Best Actress for her role in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in 1969, and Best Supporting Actress for "California Suite" in 1978. Her accolades also include five BAFTA Awards, four Emmy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, attesting to her versatility and impact on the industry.



In the 2000s, Smith took on memorable roles that further solidified her status as a national treasure. She portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, captivating audiences with her portrayal of the stern yet nurturing witch. Additionally, she played the Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, in the acclaimed series Downton Abbey, a role she reprised in two feature films released in 2019 and 2022.



Dame Maggie Smith's passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will undoubtedly live on through her unforgettable performances and the indelible mark she left on the world of entertainment. Her contributions to film and theater will continue to inspire future generations of actors and audiences alike.

