Warner Bros. get legally sued over Harry Potter

(MENAFN) In a significant move, British conglomerate Sky Group has initiated a lawsuit against the U.S.-based Warner Bros. studio concerning the rights to produce a new television series inspired by the Harry Potter books. According to court documents, Sky alleges that Warner has consistently violated a prior agreement that granted Sky the opportunity to co-produce shows in collaboration with Max, previously known as Max, which is a streaming service owned by Warner.



The roots of this dispute trace back to a co-production agreement established in 2019 when Warner was still under the ownership of AT&T, the telecommunications giant. The terms of the deal stipulated that Warner would annually present Sky with four shows for co-funding and co-production, which would then be distributed exclusively to Sky's audience in the United Kingdom and other European markets.



However, following the merger of Warner with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in 2021, Sky contends that the studio has failed to uphold its commitments under the original agreement. The lawsuit accuses Warner of deliberately excluding Sky from involvement in the development of the new Harry Potter series, which has emerged as a major success.



Sky’s legal complaint outlines that Warner’s motivations for disregarding its contractual obligations to Sky are abundantly clear. The company asserts that Warner has opted to retain the Harry Potter franchise for itself, positioning the series as a flagship element of its Max service rollout in Europe. As a result of this exclusion, Sky estimates that it stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue due to the lack of access to the lucrative franchise.



This lawsuit underscores the complexities of media rights and partnerships in an evolving entertainment landscape, highlighting the challenges faced by companies in securing their interests amidst corporate restructuring and shifts in strategic direction. As the case unfolds, it will be closely watched for its implications on the future of the Harry Potter franchise and the dynamics of co-production agreements in the television industry.

