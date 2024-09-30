Cheerble Unveils Innovative Interactive Pet Toys, Transforming Playtime With Smart Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble, a leading global smart pet tech brand, which is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for pets around the world. It strengthens the between pets and their owners through thoughtful design and sustainable practices, and has now launched its latest innovation -- Wicked Ball Air & Wicked Ball M3.

In today's fast-paced world, many pet owners are unable to spend quality time with their pets due to the pressures of work and life, leading to feelings of loneliness and anxiety in their furry companions. To address this issue, Cheerble has introduced the new Wicked Ball Air and M3 smart pet toys, which revolutionize playtime with intelligent features that engage your pet in interactive play, stimulate their curiosity and intellect. Fun activities not only strengthen the bond between you and your pet but also encourage more activity for both of you. Key features encompass:

Wicked Ball Air : Bounce into Smart Play

Wicked Ball Air is made from durable, eco-friendly

E-TPU materials and features smart play modes that keep your dog perfectly engaged, entertained, and active all day long.



3 Smart Modes for Engaging Play : Elevate your pet's playtime with three dynamic modes that adapt to various play styles and preferences, ensuring engaging and varied entertainment.

Durable E-TPU Material : Made of advanced E-TPU, it is FDA and RoHS certified for durability. It is stronger, lighter, bouncier than other dog balls.

Eco-Friendly and 100% Pet-safe : Crafted from high-quality E-TPU, it's safe, non-toxic, and durable, featuring a soft texture that gently protects your dog's teeth.

The Lightest Interactive Dog Ball: Weighing just 130 grams,lighter than an apple,this interactive dog ball is designed for easy fetching and maximum durability, ensuring endless fun.

Less Noise for a Peaceful Playtime:

With a low-noise design, the Wicked Ball Air ensures quieter playtime, allowing for quiet and peaceful interaction with your furry friend. Interchangeable Outer Shell:

Extend the life of your pet toy with a replaceable outer shell, ensuring durability and long-lasting play.

Wicked Ball M3 : Embrace Smart Pounce

Wicked Ball M3 offers an extended, engaging play experience with smart designs for multiple play scenarios, making it just as fun for your cat on carpets as it is on other surfaces, stimulating their natural instincts while keeping them entertained and active all day long.



Interactive Smart Modes: with its upgraded algorithm, offers 3 interactive modes tailored to different cat preferences and includes automatic obstacle avoidance for seamless play.

Suitable for

Multi-Scenario Play: Advanced algorithms ensure a seamless gaming experience on a variety of surfaces, whether it's hard floors, low-pile carpeting, or thick rugs, to ensure play anywhere, anytime.

Find & Low Battery Alerts: Keep track of your pet's playtime with a sound alert feature that ensures you can easily locate the ball and keeps your pet's playtime uninterrupted.

Paw-friendly Material: Wicked Ball M3 is made of high-quality synthetic fibers, which are soft to the touch, gentle on paws, and quiet during play.

Long-lasting Battery Life:

the Wicked Ball M3 offers super long playtime, ensuring up to 4.5 hours of non-stop entertainment for your pet. Extra Bell For Extra Fun:

Enhance your cat's play experience with the attachable bell feature, adding an engaging sound that amplifies the joy of playtime.

Price and Availability :

The Wicked Ball Air and Wicked Ball M3 will be available on Amazon and on our official website starting from October 8th.

Wicked Ball Air MSRP: $44.99, Launch Price: $39.99. The pre-order sale will run from September 30th to October 7th, with a pre-order discount price at $37.99 only on the official website.

Wicked Ball Air Shell MSRP: $12.99, Launch Price: $12.99.

Wicked Ball M3 MSRP: $34.99, Launch Price: $29.99. The pre-order sale will run from September 30th to October 7th, with a pre-order discount price at $27.99 only on the official website.

Purchase link:

About Cheerble:

Since 2016, Cheerble has been at the forefront of the pet industry, with an unwavering commitment to quality and a deep understanding of pet needs, Cheerble has earned the trust and affection of millions of customers globally. As a leading smart pet toy brand on Amazon, Cheerble's products have received widespread acclaim in over 70 countries.

Images and more information can be found in the media kit .

Contact Information:

Email:[email protected]

Instagram:

Facebook:

Official website:

SOURCE Cheerble

