Ukraine Downs Russian Missile, 67 Kamikaze Drones Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 67 Shahed one-way attack drones that the Russians launched since Sunday night.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 Sunday, September 29, to 8:00 Monday, September 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and kamikaze UAVs.

In total, Ukrainian radars detected and escorted 76 air targets, including an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the temporarily captured part of Zaporizhzhia region; a Kh-31P anti-radar missile launched from the Black Sea area, and 73 Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched from Kursk, Yeysk, and Orel regions.

The attack was repelled in a joint effort by fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, a Kh-59/69 missile and 67 Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another drone flew toward Belarus, three more plunged uncontrollably in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of active e-warfare measures.

One drone remains in Ukraine's airspace of Ukraine as Ukraine's air defense units keep monitoring the UAV.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from the evening of September 29, the Russians launched groups of attack UAVs over Ukraine. An air raid alert went off in a number of regions.