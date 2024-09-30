Vodafone Qatar Unveils Multi-SIM, International Call Blocking And Mute Features

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weeks after its newly launched instant card, Vodafone Qatar has introduced all-new postpaid+ and unlimited+ plans with various cutting-edge solutions for its customers nationwide.

During a briefing yesterday, Vodafone Qatar officials introduced the plans that included 'exclusive unlimited social media data', 'unlimited local minutes', 'Multi-SIM', 'mute service', 'international block service', and 'iPass'.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, said:“Customers can now for the first time enjoy unlimited social media data on their favourite social media apps. However, these social apps won't use data from their standard in-plan data.” Vodafone Qatar customers can avail of the social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp, without using their in-plan data allowances. Meanwhile, the plans also cater to serving 'unlimited local calls' across all postpaid plans, enabling customers to be connected.

The SIM operator unveiled 'Multi-SIM', providing its customers with one plan, one number yet multiple SIMs across all devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops along with the ability to share data seamlessly, offering unrivalled convenience.

Vodafone also launched the mute service, which enables customer's phones to appear switched off, while still receiving notifications of calls.

“For the first time in Qatar, customers on Unlimited+ plans can benefit exclusively from the Multi-SIM feature which allows them to add additional SIM for Data sharing for as low as QR25 per SIM,” the Vodafone Qatar executive said.

He further added,“A second plan for your iPad or other devices is no longer needed. By activating the one plan, one number, customers can share up to 50GB of local data with other devices.” This innovative plan allows customers to experience an undisturbed environment while still enabling them to use their phones and receive notifications.

In addition to these features, Vodafone Qatar has launched 'international call blocking' to block all unwanted and spam calls that come outside Qatar with a touch of a button in its application.

The newly introduced plans also include exclusive lifestyle benefits with Vodafone's iPass Memberships (Pass) and retaining the extremely popular My Book and Valet Parking. The Pass offers incredible deals across a variety of lifestyle areas such as Entertainment Pass, Fitness Pass, Laha (Ladies) Pass, Wellness Pass, and Black Pass.

In the entertainment pass, customers can access theme parks, activities, tours, and classes, to create memorable moments with families and friends. On the other hand, Fitness Pass provides its customers access to its partnered gym facilities and centres.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Qatar's female customers are given access to exclusive spas, salons, and beauty parlous with Laha Ladies Pass. Customers can also relax and rejuvenate their health in the Wellness Pass.

Vodafone Qatar has also unveiled the Black Pass, which is exclusive for all unlimited+ Platinum and VIP customers to enjoy a high-end lifestyle with fine dining, elite club memberships, and personal care services.

In a statement to the media, O'Rourke said:“We aim to enhance every aspect of our customers' lives through innovative technology and services, and we are delighted to launch this cutting-edge new suite of tailored solutions. Our New Postpaid plan and iPass memberships are designed to provide seamless connectivity and exclusive benefits, making it easier than ever for Vodafone customers to stay connected and enjoy what matters most to them.”