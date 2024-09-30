USEA Virtual Press Briefing Will Examine AI In The Utility Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The United States Association will hold the next in its series of monthly press briefings on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. EDT.

- Llewellyn KingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The operational arrival of AI with the release of ChatGPT two years ago has turned out to be seminal. Seminal is a powerful word to throw around because it means that afterwards nothing will be the same again.AI promises to reach into every aspect of life, including the utility industry where many functions lend themselves to the embrace of AI, from wildfire control to customer service, and from managing diverse energy resources to managing nuclear fuel burn-up.The United States Energy Association 's next virtual press briefing, set for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. EDT, is on the role of AI in the utility space.Journalist Llewellyn King, who organizes and moderates these monthly press briefings, said,“I have been able to assemble a strong panel of experts, some of the best minds in AI, both applied and in theory, to explore the present and future uses of AI.”The experts will be questioned for an hour by a panel of senior reporters on the issues of AI in electricity generation and delivery. The briefing will be broadcast live on Zoom.The experts:Venkat Tirupati, Vice President of DevOps and Grid Transformation, ERCOTSacha Fontaine, AI Utility Consultant, SAS InstituteSatya Nitta, Co-founder and CEO, EmergenceRobert Austin, Senior Manager, EPRIOmar Hatamleh, Chief AI Officer, NASAJohn Savage, An Wang Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, Brown UniversityAndy Abranches, Senior Director, Wildfire Preparedness and Operations, PG&EThe reporters:Vijay Vaitheeswaran, The EconomistKen Silverstein, ForbesAdam Clayton Powell III, PBSMatt Chester, Energy CentralPeter Behr, E&E News“The idea behind these briefings is to give reporters something they can write at once, and to equip them for future reporting,” King said, adding,“Previous briefings have resulted in wide coverage - and I believe this one will also generate a lot of coverage.”About 5 percent of U.S. businesses are believed to be using AI, and this is expected to increase to 8 percent in the near future. King said,“Just this week, for example, I learned that 2,600 law firms have subscribed to Spellbook, an AI company that helps lawyers with drafting and checking contracts.”The USEA virtual press briefings are free-of-charge and open to the press and the public. Following the live broadcasts, recordings are available on the USEA and Energy Central websites.Register here: #/registration

