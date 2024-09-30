PM Kisan Yojana 18Th Installment To Be Credited To Farmers' Bank Accounts On THIS Date: How Much Will They Get?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi is expected to release the 18th installment of PM Kisan Yojana Scheme on October 5, 2024. The scheme provides aid to all the farming families in India, who have land.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana program, all eligible farmers are entitled to receive ₹2,000 every four months--which adds up to an annual amount of ₹6,000. Here's everything you need to know:

PM Kisan Yojana next installment

So far, the Central has released 17 installments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. It is scheduled to release the next installment on October 5, during the festive season.

The 17th installment was released in June this year. Following the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, the installments are transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country.

All the farmers enlisted under the scheme can keep a track of the status when the money is credited to their accounts. Here are the steps:

1. Access official PM Kisan website and go to the Beneficiary Status Page.

2. Click on Beneficiary Status option and add details such as Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

3. Click on the "Get Data" button after which your Beneficiary Status will be displayed.

4. Verify Payment Status of your benefits after which your request will be processed.

PM Kisan Yojana Eligibility

Under this scheme, landholder farmer families, who have cultivable land in their name, are eligible. Small and marginal farmers with land up to 2 hectares can avail the benefits of this scheme .

All the eligible farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana scheme have to mandatorily fulfill the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process.

The three modes of eKYC available to farmers enrolled in the PM-KISAN scheme are: OTP based e-KYC, biometric based e-KYC, and face authentication-based e-KYC, according to the PM Kisan website.

1. Visit PM-Kisan Yojana website, navigate to the Farmers Corner section and select the e-KYC option.

2. Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. After this, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

3. Enter the OTP and the the e-KYC process will be finalised.

