World Bank To Provide 300 Mln USD For Bangladesh Clean Air Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dhaka: The World will provide 300 million U.S. dollars to support the Bangladesh Clean Air Project, a Bangladeshi official said on Sunday.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the Bangladeshi interim government's of Environment, Forest, Climate Change, and Water Resources, said the move aims to strengthen air quality management and reduce emissions from key sectors.

The project will be funded by an International Development Association credit, along with a potential grant for clean cooking initiatives as part of the National Air Quality Management Plan, she said.

The advisor said that she met with Martin Raiser, vice president of the World Bank for South Asia, and Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank's country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

During the meeting, the advisor called for the World Bank's assistance in waste management and the restoration of Dhaka's canals to create a "blue network."

The advisor highlighted the government's strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, stressing the importance of integrated approaches to water resource management and climate change mitigation.

Raiser commended Bangladesh's efforts to implement environmental policies and reaffirmed the World Bank's support in aligning the efforts with global best practices.