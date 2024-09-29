Israeli Airstrikes Hit Dozens Of Targets In Yemen
Jerusalem: The Israeli Occupation military says dozens of aircraft have struck targets in Yemen in response to recent Houthi attack on Israel.
The military said it targeted power plants and sea port facilities in the city of Hodeida.
The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion airport on Saturday when Benjamin Netanyahu was landing.
