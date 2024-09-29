World Tourism Day: Swat Residents Rally For Peace Amid Security Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) SWAT: On World Day, the people of Swat Valley, a renowned destination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, took to the streets, demanding peace in the region.



The peaceful protest, organized by the Swat Qaumi Jirga at Mingora's Nishat Chowk, saw participation from lawyers, trade federations, and members of various parties.

Despite warnings from the district administration and looming threats of terrorism, thousands of people joined the rally. Demonstrators chanted slogans urging the to restore lasting peace in the area.



The speakers emphasized the public's desire for stability and their opposition to any 'so-called artificial' conflicts or military operations.

Tight security measures were in place for the gathering, with vehicular entry restricted within a one-kilometer radius of the venue.