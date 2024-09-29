Devara BO Collection Day 3: Jr NTR - Saif Ali Khan Film Rakes In ₹40.3 Crore On Sunday, ₹500 Crore Isn't Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara BO collection Day 3: The Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 5.50 per cent uptick in its box office numbers on Sunday, raking in ₹40.3 crore net on September 29, despite a significant drop on Day 2.
According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the Koratala Siva directorial earned ₹161 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors, Devara: Part 1 managed to rake in ₹161 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film collected a whooping ₹82.5 crore on its release day. It marks a major comeback for Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR. Also Read
| Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan Day 1 collection: NTR Jr's film beats opening haul
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer crossed ₹300 Cr Mark Worldwide in its first weekend. He asserted,“NTR has once again showcased his box office muscle, will surpass ₹500 cr comfortably in Week-1 itself.”
On Sunday, the film bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts witnessed an overall 65.35% Telugu occupancy, 31.55% Kannada occupancy, 32.38% Tamil occupancy and 28.62% Hindi occupancy. The star cast of this Tollywood film features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles, apart from lead actors. Also Read
| Devara-Part 1 BO Day 1: Jr NTR-starrer movie mints Rs140 Cr worldwide
Forecasting Devara's performance in the coming days, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said,“If #Devara maintains its momentum on the make-or-break Monday as well as on Tuesday, both working days, it could be well on its way to becoming a success in the #Hindi version.” He added,“Wednesday [2 October], the #GandhiJayanti holiday , should boost the prospects of #Devara and contribute to an impressive *Week 1* total.” Also Read
| 'Devara: Part 1' review: Half-hearted in every way
Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions has been a“pioneer in revolutionising the landscape of PAN-India films,” suggested Taran Adarsh. According to Hamsini Entertainment, the film crossed $4 million gross mark in North America.
MENAFN29092024007365015876ID1108727612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.