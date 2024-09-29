Devara BO Collection Day 3: Jr NTR - Saif Ali Khan Film Rakes In ₹40.3 Crore On Sunday, ₹500 Crore Isn't Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara BO collection Day 3: The Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 5.50 per cent uptick in its numbers on Sunday, raking in ₹40.3 crore net on September 29, despite a significant drop on Day 2.

According to tracker Sacnilk, the Koratala Siva directorial earned ₹161 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors, Devara: Part 1 managed to rake in ₹161 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film collected a whooping ₹82.5 crore on its release day. It marks a major comeback for Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

| Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan Day 1 collection: NTR Jr's film beats opening haul

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer crossed ₹300 Cr Mark Worldwide in its first weekend. He asserted,“NTR has once again showcased his box office muscle, will surpass ₹500 cr comfortably in Week-1 itself.”

On Sunday, the film bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts witnessed an overall 65.35% Telugu occupancy, 31.55% Kannada occupancy, 32.38% Tamil occupancy and 28.62% Hindi occupancy. The star cast of this Tollywood film features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles, apart from lead actors.

| Devara-Part 1 BO Day 1: Jr NTR-starrer movie mints Rs140 Cr worldwide

Forecasting Devara's performance in the coming days, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said,“If #Devara maintains its momentum on the make-or-break Monday as well as on Tuesday, both working days, it could be well on its way to becoming a success in the #Hindi version.” He added,“Wednesday [2 October], the #GandhiJayanti holiday , should boost the prospects of #Devara and contribute to an impressive *Week 1* total.”

| 'Devara: Part 1' review: Half-hearted in every way

Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions has been a“pioneer in revolutionising the landscape of PAN-India films,” suggested Taran Adarsh. According to Hamsini Entertainment, the film crossed $4 million gross mark in North America.