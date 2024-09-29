Privacy rights group accuses Firefox of tracking users' behavior without consent

(MENAFN) A Vienna-based privacy rights group has accused Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox browser, of tracking users' behavior without their consent. The group claims that Mozilla’s new feature violates the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), raising concerns about user privacy.



The complaint focuses on a Firefox feature called Privacy Preserving Attribution, developed in collaboration with Meta in 2022. This feature, enabled by default in Firefox’s July update, tracks user behavior across different websites. The group argues that Mozilla failed to ask users for permission before enabling this tracking feature, which contradicts Firefox’s reputation as a privacy-conscious alternative to browsers like Google Chrome and Edge.



The privacy rights group further alleges that this new technology allows Firefox to store user data related to ad interactions and share it with advertisers, making Firefox function like a tracker. While Mozilla claims the feature protects privacy by measuring ad performance without disclosing personal data, the group asserts that the tracking itself breaches GDPR regulations.



For Firefox users concerned about this, there is an option to disable Privacy Preserving Attribution. By going into the browser's privacy and security settings, users can uncheck the option labeled "Allow websites to perform privacy-preserving ad measurement" to turn off the feature.

MENAFN29092024000045015839ID1108726371