2Nd Qatar Real Estate Forum To Be Held From Oct 13-15

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second edition of the Qatar Forum will be held under the patronage of HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, from October 13-15, at the Doha and Center.

During a press held yesterday to announce the forum, Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed al Obaidli, President of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), said that this exceptional edition, held in partnership with Cityscape under the theme "Aqarat's Future" marks a milestone in the development of Qatar's real estate sector. "It represents a collective ambition to promote growth, innovation, and transparency in this vital industry."

Several sponsorship agreements were signed yesterday with leading companies that will support the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2024. These sponsors included Al Rayan Bank, Platinum Sponsor; Barwa Real Estate Group, Platinum Sponsor; Qatari Diar, Platinum Sponsor; GMG Holding, Gold Sponsor; United Development Company, Gold Sponsor; Al Waab City, Gold Sponsor; Msheireb Properties, Gold Sponsor; Qatar Financial Center, Academic Sponsor; Qatar Finance and Business Academy, Academic Sponsor; Ooredoo, Official Telecommunications Partner; and Qetaifan Projects, Hospitality Sponsor.

Fahad bin Abdullah al-Khalifa, CEO of Al Rayan Bank, said: "Our support for this initiative stems from our deep belief in the role of the real estate sector in achieving Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims to build a diversified and sustainable economy."

Addressing the forum's importance, Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali al-Kuwari said:“This event brings together the visionaries and decision-makers who are shaping the future of Qatar's cities, much like we've done with Msheireb Downtown Doha. Our development exemplifies how we can create smart, sustainable urban spaces that honour our rich cultural heritage while embracing cutting-edge innovation. We're eager to share our insights, learn from our peers, and explore new opportunities that support Qatar's ambitious national vision.”

Engineer Ali bin Mohammed al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, said: "The Qatar Real Estate Forum, is an exceptional edition, we aim to reinforce strategic collaboration and support the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), while also capitalizing on the rapid developments in the infrastructure sector witnessed by the country. This will help drive growth in this vital sector, especially considering the pivotal role that Qatari Diar plays in shaping the country's real estate landscape."

Engineer Ahmad Mohammed al-Tayeb, CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group, said, "Our participation reflects our commitment to supporting national real estate events that create an exceptional platform for dialogue between government entities, developers, and investors to shape the future of this vital sector."

Sheikh Jabr bin Mansour bin Jabr al-Thani, Chairman of GMG Holding, highlighted the importance of this partnership, saying, "Our commitment aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 to build partnerships that drive growth and elevate standards of living."

Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani, Executive Vice President of Al Waab City, said: "We are proud to be one of the principal supporters of this significant event. Our participation reaffirms our commitment to enhancing Qatar's real estate sector and contributing to the development of an innovative and sustainable investment environment. Al Waab City, as a multi-use private real estate development project, includes retail spaces, a shopping mall, offices, commercial showrooms, as well as a variety of residential units such as villas and apartments. As we move into the next phase of the project, we look forward to announcing the opening of this important section and welcoming the public by 2025, which will further strengthen Al Waab City's position as a leading destination for living, working, and leisure in Qatar.”

Yousef Fakhro, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Qatar Financial Center, said: "Our sponsorship of the second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum reflects our understanding of the critical importance of this sector in attracting investment and supporting economic growth. We have introduced new real estate ownership regulations for companies registered with us to align with Qatar's property ownership laws, creating a clear framework for real estate investments."

Dr Khalifa al-Salahi al-Yafei, CEO of the Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said:“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the country's efforts to develop and enhance the real estate sector and to encourage young national talents to engage in this vital industry. This, in turn, contributes to enhancing the competitiveness and diversification of the national economy, in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.” He added:“The second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum provides an interactive platform that brings together experts and specialists in the real estate sector. In this context, we will offer a series of workshops on various specialized topics, while also shedding light on key challenges and discussing the latest trends and innovations in this essential sector."

HE Engineer al-Obaidli emphasized that the real estate sector is one of the key pillars of Qatar's comprehensive economic development, actively supporting infrastructure development, offering diverse investment opportunities, and promoting sustainable economic growth. The sector plays a vital role in achieving the goals of economic diversification and reducing reliance on natural resources, in line with the objectives of the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Obaidli announced the participation of key speakers, leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the world in the second edition of the forum. The event will feature specialised workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with influential figures in the real estate sector.

