(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent Pew Research Center survey has uncovered a divide in American opinions about Brazil.



The study shows that 46% of Americans hold a negative view of the South American nation, while 47% express a favorable opinion.



The survey highlights significant differences in perception across lines. Democrats tend to view Brazil more positively, with 54% expressing a favorable opinion.



In contrast, only 42% of Republicans share this positive outlook. This partisan gap underscores the influence of political affiliation on international perceptions.



Americans view Brazil more critically than citizens of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.



Forty-six percent of Americans see Brazil negatively, versus 25% (Argentina, Peru), 26% (Colombia), 30% (Chile), and 33% (Mexico).







The study also examined attitudes towards Brazilian President Lula' recent handling of world affairs.



Confidence in Lula remains relatively low across Latin America, with an average of 30% expressing trust in his decision-making. Chile shows the lowest confidence rate at 21%.



Education and income levels influence perceptions of Lula's leadership in Latin America. In Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, higher education correlates with more confidence in Lula.



Individuals with more education tend to express greater trust in the Brazilian president. Mexicans and Peruvians with above-average incomes are more likely to trust Lula as well.

U.S. Opinion on Brazil More Critical Than Latin American Neighbors

The Pew Research Center conducted face-to-face interviews with 5,180 adults across Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.



In the United States, 3,600 adults participated in an online panel survey. The research took place between January and April 2024.



Researchers weighted the survey results to ensure representative sampling based on gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, and education.



The study also incorporated ideological self-identification, ranging from conservative to liberal in the U.S. and from far-left to far-right in other countries.



This comprehensive survey provides valuable insights into international perceptions of Brazil and its leadership.



It reveals the complex interplay of factors shaping these views, including political affiliation, education, and income.



The findings offer a nuanced understanding of Brazil's global image and its implications for international relations.

