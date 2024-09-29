Martyrs And Wounded In The Occupation's Bombardment Of Areas In Gaza Strip.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

A number of citizens were martyred and others were early this Sunday due to the targeting of areas in Gaza Strip by the forces' aircraft. Local sources reported that at least three citizens were martyred and several others were injured in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment near Al-Sha'abiya intersection in the center of Gaza City.

Additionally, one was martyred early this Sunday as a result of the occupation's bombardment of a house in Jabalia camp. Medical sources confirmed that a young man was martyred and several others sustained various injuries after the Israeli forces targeted Abu Nasr family home in Al-Alami area of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

The number of martyrs in Gaza Strip since the aggression on October 7 of last year has risen to 41,586, the majority of whom are children and women. The total number of injuries stands at 96,210, according to preliminary figures, with thousands of victims still trapped under the rubble, making it impossible for rescue teams to reach them.



