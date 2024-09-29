Spain's La Brindadora Roja, Fanika Dance Troupes Participate In She Arts Festival

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Spanish dance groups“La Brinda Roja” and“Fanika” performed in Egypt as part of the fourth edition of the She Arts Festival, taking place in Cairo and Alexandria from September 26 to 29. Their participation is supported by the Cultural and Scientific Attaché of the Spanish Embassy in Egypt, the Cervantes Institute in Cairo, and a collaboration with the European Union Delegation and the European Cultural Institutes (EUNIC).

“La Brinda Roja,” comprised of Cristina López, Sara Zambola, and Ana Brenes, hold a concert on Thursday, September 26, at 9:15 PM in the main garden of the American University in Cairo, followed by another performance on Friday, September 27, at 9:00 PM at the Jesuit Cultural Center in Alexandria. Their show explored the diverse influences that shaped their artistic journeys, including flamenco, jazz, visual arts, and applied technology in the arts.

Simultaneously, the“Fanika” group presented two performances: the first in Cairo on 27 September, at 7:15 PM in the main garden of the American University, and the second in Alexandria on 29 September, at 8:00 PM at the French Institute. The trio, featuring Ines on guitar, Anika on violin, and Bruna on cello, delivered a folk and progressive rock performance, showcasing their collaborative vocal talents.

Additionally, both groups conducted free workshops for young Egyptian artists in Cairo on 28-29 September, fostering artistic exchange and collaboration.

Founded in 2021, the She Arts Festival aims to highlight the creative works of world female artists while promoting the celebration of women's creativity. The festival features Egyptian and international artists, having previously showcased groups such as“Las Migas” from Spain in 2023 and artist Isabel Vinardell in 2022. The festival is backed by the Cultural and Scientific Attaché of the Spanish Embassy in Egypt, the Cervantes Institute in Cairo, the European Union Delegation in Egypt, and various other Egyptian and international institutions.



