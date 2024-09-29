Boeing’s negotiations with striking machinists end with no progress

(MENAFN) The union representing factory workers currently on strike in the Pacific Northwest announced that contract negotiations with the company have “broken off” following their latest bargaining session. In an update shared on social platforms X and Facebook, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 indicated that Boeing "would not engage substantively” on crucial issues that matter to the union members, such as demands for higher wages and the restoration of a defined-benefit pension that was eliminated a decade ago.



Following the session led by federal mediators on Friday, no further negotiation dates have been scheduled. The union expressed that it remains “open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated,” signaling a willingness to continue discussions despite the current impasse. On the other hand, Boeing released a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday, asserting its readiness to meet at any time, emphasizing its commitment to bargaining in good faith, and expressing a desire to reach an agreement promptly.



Earlier in the week, Boeing presented what it termed its “best and final” offer, which included proposed pay raises of 30 percent over four years. This offer was an increase from the previous 25 percent proposal that union members had overwhelmingly rejected when they voted to strike on September 12. However, it still fell short of the union's initial demand for a 40 percent increase over three years, leading to dissatisfaction among workers. Union leaders were particularly irked when Boeing announced the revised offer through the media, setting a Friday night deadline for ratification, but the company later extended the timeline due to backlash from the union.



The strike, involving nearly 33,000 machinists, has now entered its third week and has already caused significant disruptions in the production of Boeing's best-selling airplanes. While the strike is not expected to impact airline flights immediately, it adds further pressure on Boeing, which has been grappling with a range of financial, legal, and mechanical challenges throughout the year. The ongoing negotiations and worker unrest highlight the difficulties the aerospace giant faces as it attempts to resolve issues and maintain its production capabilities.

MENAFN29092024000045015839ID1108726986