Plane crashes at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, killing multiple people

(MENAFN) A tragic accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, resulting in multiple fatalities, as reported by the National Park Service. The incident took place around 5 p.m., and eyewitnesses indicated that the aircraft was in the process of attempting to land at the airport when the crash happened.



Following the impact, the plane caught fire, prompting a swift response from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and several other local fire departments, who worked diligently to extinguish the blaze. The incident has led to the closure of the airport until further notice, as authorities assess the situation and begin their investigations.



In response to the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also been notified and will likely be involved in the inquiry as well.



As a result of the crash and ongoing investigation, the Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed to the public on Sunday, as officials prioritize safety and the examination of the incident. The park service has announced these closures in an effort to ensure that proper protocols are followed during this difficult time.

