(MENAFN) In recent weeks, tensions between Western nations and Iran have escalated as the U.S. and its European allies—namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France—have renewed accusations against Tehran for allegedly supplying ballistic missiles to Russia to support its military operations in Ukraine. These claims were initially reported by major outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and CNN. While the US State Department initially withheld comment on the matter, Ukraine quickly reacted by threatening Iran with “devastating consequences.”



A few days later, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly accused Iran of contributing to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, effectively validating the earlier reports from Western media. In response, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Iran Air, the country’s primary airline, citing its role in the transportation sector supporting the Russian economy. Following this, the European nations announced immediate steps to suspend bilateral air service agreements with Iran.



This is not the first instance of sanctions targeting Iran's airline; hence, it is unlikely that Tehran will be cowed by these latest measures. The situation underscores a broader pattern: Western countries appear to be stalling efforts to normalize relations with Iran, despite ongoing calls for reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), often referred to as the “nuclear deal.”



In a recent press conference, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated unequivocally that since taking office, Iran has not supplied missiles to Russia. His predecessor, former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, had also consistently denied any transfer of weapons to Moscow. This persistent denial from Iranian leadership highlights the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and raises questions about the efficacy of Western pressure tactics aimed at both Iran and Russia.

