America decides not to rule out regional trade in Ukraine war

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is not dismissing the possibility that Ukraine might consider trading land for peace with Russia, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. His comments followed a White House meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, where the dynamics of the ongoing conflict were discussed.



When asked if he believed that an end to the conflict could only be achieved through Ukraine ceding territory to Russia, Kirby emphasized that this decision ultimately lies with Zelensky. He stated, "I mean, that is going to be up to him," indicating the Ukrainian leader's agency in determining the terms of any potential resolution.



Kirby further elaborated that the primary focus of the U.S. administration is to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources to succeed on the battlefield, rather than engaging in discussions about possible trade-offs or territorial exchanges. He mentioned, “If and when and how this war ends, it has to be in a way that... Zelensky and the Ukrainian people can accept. He gets to decide the conditions. He gets to decide the circumstances.”



The spokesman confirmed that President Biden is eager to see the conflict resolved as swiftly as possible. However, he made it clear that the White House is not dictating the parameters for peace talks or how they should unfold.



During their meeting, Biden announced an additional USD8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and expressed gratitude to Zelensky for sharing his strategic plan for achieving "victory" over Russia. This latest support underscores the United States' ongoing commitment to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression while allowing Ukraine to maintain sovereignty over its negotiating position.



As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the administration's acknowledgment of potential territorial negotiations raises important questions about the future of the conflict and the balance between military support and diplomatic solutions.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726833