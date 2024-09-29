Israeli military wraps up series of intensive operations in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has wrapped up a series of intensive operations in Lebanon, claiming to have delivered a significant and devastating blow to Hezbollah. This recent offensive specifically targeted the group’s headquarters in the southern suburbs, reportedly resulting in the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah along with several other high-ranking leaders. This operation is part of Israel’s ongoing strategy to dismantle Hezbollah’s command hierarchy, following prior strikes that eliminated key figures like military commander Fouad Shukr and operations chief Ibrahim Aqeel. Such actions have led to an unprecedented leadership vacuum within the organization.



Hezbollah acknowledged the death of Nasrallah through an official obituary released nearly a day after the airstrikes. This assassination poses one of the gravest challenges the group has faced, given its status as the largest non-state armed organization in the region. The repercussions of this strike raise important questions regarding the future of the conflict on the Lebanese front and its wider implications for the Middle East.



As tensions escalate, discussions are intensifying about the possibility of further military operations, including potential ground incursions into Lebanon, particularly if rocket fire against Israeli territory continues. The overarching aim seems to be the strategic dismantling of the so-called "axis of resistance," of which Hezbollah has been a central pillar, especially concerning efforts against the Iranian nuclear program.



Military analysts have raised alarms regarding the evolving situation. Division commander Amos Harel, in comments to Haaretz, highlighted the imminent threat posed by Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces. There is persistent anxiety that these units might initiate a surprise attack, especially following the escalation triggered by the Al-Aqsa Flood operation that commenced on October 7. This ongoing concern reflects the deep-seated apprehensions within the Israeli military about the southern Lebanon front and the potential for further hostilities.



In summary, the assassination of Nasrallah and the targeting of Hezbollah's leadership mark a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict. These developments not only challenge Hezbollah’s resilience but also raise the stakes for the entire region, indicating a new chapter in the complex and volatile dynamics of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

