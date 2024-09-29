Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Workshop On Chronicle Novels Writing

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 28 September 2024:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library organised an interactive on“The Art of Writing Chronicle Novels” delivered by author Noora Al Tenaiji. The workshop focused on the concept of the chronicle novels and Their significance in using literary narrative to document historical events. The workshop witnessed wide participation and strong engagement from audience and Arabic literature enthusiasts.

The workshop highlighted the distinction between chronicle novels and other literary genres, emphasising their role in capturing historical events with a twist of creativity and fiction. Al Tenaiji explored how storytelling can allow readers to experience different time periods, while underscoring the value of using historical facts as a broad framework, allowing writers the freedom to present their narratives and characters without constraints.

The author also delved into narrative and dialogue techniques in chronicle novels, discussing the need for meticulous attention to detail and the accurate portrayal of locations, time periods, and events. She highlighted the importance of dialogue as a key tool to convey the culture and social norms of the era, stressing that writers must ensure the language and style of dialogue are aligned with the historical period they are depicting, reflecting the daily life and culture of that time.

Author Noora AlTenaiji also provided examples from renowned literary works by Naguib Mahfouz and Ahmed Mourad, both of whom drew inspiration from history. These writers successfully depicted historical periods through a powerful and cohesive narrative style.

She emphasised that chronicle novels offer a gateway to a deeper understanding of culture and history, as the writer can reflect the social, political, and intellectual values and customs of the past. She pointed out that understanding the meaning behind the words plays a significant role in this genre, where the author can convey ideas or historical information without the need for drawn-out explanation or explicit documentation, using subtle hints and suggestions that seamlessly reach the reader.

Since its inception, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library has been committed to organising workshops on literary and creative writing through a rich and diverse programme, aiming to raise literary awareness and support talents in the fields of novels, stories, and other literary genres. These events attract wide participation from writers, intellectuals, and those interested in literature.