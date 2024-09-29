Egypt's leader Offers Support to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis

(MENAFN) Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed Cairo's unwavering support for Lebanon during a phone call with Prime Najib Mikati on Saturday. Al-Sisi directed the immediate deployment of emergency medical and relief aid to assist the Lebanese people in their time of need.



In a statement, the Egyptian presidency emphasized al-Sisi's commitment to standing by Lebanon during these critical times, rejecting any attempts to undermine its security, stability, or sovereignty. The president called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza, highlighting the urgency of addressing escalating tensions in the region.



Al-Sisi also criticized the international community for not taking adequate measures to halt aggressive actions against Palestinian territories and Lebanon, warning that this negligence could lead to a dangerous escalation that threatens both regional and global stability.



