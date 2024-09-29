Salah's Penalty Lifts Liverpool to Premier League Summit

(MENAFN) Wolverhampton, United Kingdom: Mohamed Salah propelled Liverpool to the top of the with a penalty that secured a 2-1 victory against struggling Wolves on Saturday.



Salah netted in the second half after Rayan Ait Nouri had equalized following Ibrahima Konate's opener for Liverpool. Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has won five of their six league matches this season, leading second-placed Manchester City by one point after City's 1-1 draw at Newcastle earlier.

While Slot remarked that Liverpool has yet to prove themselves as title contenders, he has made a significant impact in the post-Jurgen Klopp era. Following a surprise home loss to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool has now achieved four consecutive victories in all competitions.



As the match drew to a close, Liverpool fans at Molineux chanted Slot's name, acknowledging his impressive start. However, a late injury to Andrew Robertson, who limped off the field, was a concern for the manager.



"The first 20 minutes weren't great. It was a tough start, but we took control and scored first," Slot commented. "Wolves have a solid game plan for every opponent, but it’s always nice to win, especially away." Liverpool, last crowned champions in 2020, will face Bologna in their second Champions League match on Wednesday before heading to Crystal Palace next weekend. Meanwhile, Wolves remain winless at the bottom of the table, further weakened by a virus affecting their squad this week.



