Ukraine To Open Embassy In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The presidents of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the armed conflict facing the Eastern European nation, in which they agreed to strengthen ties of cooperation, trade and diplomacy.

At the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) in New York, Zelensky agreed with Mulino to open an embassy in Panama in 2025, which would serve as a connection with the rest of Latin America, both diplomatically and commercially.

After giving a brief explanation of the conflict facing Ukraine, Zelensky also proposed to Mulino to strengthen the cooperation program to provide Panama with technical assistance in the agro-industrial sector and others that can be identified.

For his part, Mulino offered support to Zelensky on the international stage, especially now that Panama is a member of the UN Security Council.

He also praised the Ukrainian president for having space in his agenda to speak out on the political crisis in Venezuela.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Zelensky outlined a ten-point peace formula for restoring stability and peace in Ukraine. One of the points is the demand for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.