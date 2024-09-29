BCCI AGM In Bengaluru Today, September 29: Here's What's On Agenda?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) BCCI AGM: Board of Control for in India (BCCI's) 93rd Annual General Meeting is set to be held in Bengaluru today i.e. on September 29. At the 93rd AGM, the main focus will be on electing two representatives from India to attend the ICC meetings. Discussing a successor for the current secretary, Jay Shah, will not be part of the agenda.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.