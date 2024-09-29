Bolivia: Six Dead In Minibus Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) La Paz, Sep 29 (IANS) A minibus accident in the western Bolivian department of La Paz claimed six lives, commander Edgar Cortez said.

Cortez told local on Saturday that the incident occurred at a curve in the El Mirador area on Friday when the minibus was en route to Munecas Province from El Alto's interprovincial terminal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Initial findings suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle at the curve, causing it to plunge into a ravine.

"The impact was devastating, and the vehicle was completely destroyed," Cortez said.

The police chief added that the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities, and the bodies of the deceased were moved to a local government office in Chuma.