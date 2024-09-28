Zeezee Adventure Tent Surpasses 600% Of Kickstarter Goal In Record Time With Exciting New Additions For Backers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZeeZee Adventure Tent - Kickstarter's "Projects We Love"

StickeeZ Themes

From Kickstarter's 'Projects We Love' to Global Sensation: ZeeZee Adventure Tent's Innovative Design Captivates Families Worldwide

- Shan J., Co-FounderSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With 11 days left to go, the ZeeZee Adventure Tent Kickstarter campaign (Kickstarter Link: ) surpassed 600% of its target within a few short weeks. The company reached its funding goal within just 24 hours of launch, as the ZeeZee Adventure Tent continues to soar, captivating families, educators, and partners worldwide.Out of hundreds of thousands of projects, only a select few receive the prestigious“Projects We Love” badge from Kickstarter-a recognition of ZeeZee's commitment to fostering creativity, imagination, and joy in children. "We're thrilled to bring smiles to children around the world," says Shan J., Co-Founder of ZeeZee Adventures.Resounding Feedback from Parents and EducatorsThe campaign has sparked a wave of positive feedback from parents who are eager for imaginative play products that offer customization and long-term engagement. Parents and educators alike are loving the concept and the opportunity to contribute suggestions for new StickeeZ themes."As a parent, the ZeeZee Adventure Tent concept really stands out. We've always looked for toys that allow our kids to create their own world and immerse themselves in hours of imaginative play." – Parent of Young Children"We've received incredible feedback from parents and educators, particularly about our StickeeZ themes. They are enthusiastic about wanting even more options and have already shared a wealth of ideas and suggestions for new themes," says Shan J. "We are actively listening to our community, and in response, we are excited to announce that we will soon be launching additional StickeeZ themes for our backers!"Introducing "SensoreeZ": A Special Theme for Sensory PlayIn addition to the new StickeeZ themes, ZeeZee Adventures is introducing "SensoreeZ", an assortment of sensory texture mats designed with sensory play in mind. Based on feedback from parents and occupational therapists, SensoreeZ features sensory pads and textures that encourage sensory engagement for children with neurodivergent needs like autism and ADHD."Inclusivity is a key component of ZeeZee's mission-we want every child to feel empowered and included in their play experiences. When we heard from parents and therapists about the potential benefits of sensory-based play with the ZeeZee Adventure Tent, we knew we had to make this an immediate priority" says Shan J.Gratitude for The Kickstarter CommunityZeeZee Adventures wouldn't be where it is today without the support of its incredible backers."We want to thank our backers, friends, and family for believing in this vision. It's truly a rewarding experience to choose action, to show up for your children, and to inspire them to believe in themselves. Their idea is now a real product with real backers!" – Shan J., Co-FounderTime is Running Out-Join the Adventure Today!Backers still have time to join the ZeeZee Adventure Tent campaign and unlock exciting rewards, including early access to new StickeeZ themes such as SensoreeZ. Don't miss this chance to be part of something truly unique and inclusive.Support the campaign before it's too late (Kickstarter campaign ends on October 10, 2024): Kickstarter Link:ZeeZee Adventure Tent is also thrilled to see a growing global interest in its innovative play solutions, with inquiries coming in from multiple countries, including Japan, where unique cultural concepts are being explored to enhance the play experience. This international engagement highlights the tent's versatility and broad appeal.Related Topics:#PretendPlay #OpenEndedPlay #ChildDevelopment #PlayTent #PlayBasedLearning #ProjectsWeLove #SensoryPlay #CreativePlay #ImaginativePlay #EducationalToys #Kickstarter #KickstarterProject #SupportSmallBusiness #IndieCreator #CustomizablePlay #SensoryPlaytime #AdventureAwaits #DreamBigPlayBig #KidApproved #PlayfulLearning #ToddlerFun #PreschoolPlay #FamilyTime #BackToSchool #IndoorActivities #Projectswelove

ZeeZee Adventure Tent - A customizable Play Tent invented by children that actually grows with your child

