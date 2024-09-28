Fastercapital Welcomes Yemma, A Premier Wellness Resort, To Its Raise Capital Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital, a global virtual incubator and accelerator, is pleased to announce that Yemma, a luxury wellness resort based in Marrakech, Morocco, has been accepted into its Raise Capital program. Yemma offers a truly holistic and wellness experience, setting itself apart from traditional hotels and luxury resorts in the region.



Yemma is not just a resort; it is a commitment to transforming lives by providing a sanctuary for guests to explore and nurture the balance between physical health, mental clarity, and emotional well-being. The resort's unique approach seamlessly integrates haute healthy cuisine, innovative wellness spaces, and a clinic that combines traditional Moroccan healing practices with cutting-edge biohacking technologies, and it is raising a capital of $5.53M



"We are thrilled to welcome Yemma to our Raise Capital program," said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital. "Yemma has the potential to set a new standard for wellness-focused resorts in Morocco and beyond."



Through the Raise Capital program, FasterCapital will provide Yemma with valuable resources and guidance to help them raise the necessary funds to further develop and expand their business. This includes reviewing their business plan, connecting them with potential investors, and offering mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry.



"We are excited to collaborate with FasterCapital and leverage their expertise in raising capital," said Hayet Zaame, Founder of Yemma. "Their program will not only help us secure the necessary funding to grow our business but also provide us with valuable insights and support along the way. We are confident that with FasterCapital's guidance, we can take Yemma to new heights and continue to make a positive impact on the wellness tourism industry."

