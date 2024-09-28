Andhra Pradesh Government Launches Survey To Address MSME Sector Grievances

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 28 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, the Andhra Pradesh has initiated a comprehensive survey under the Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program.

This survey is designed to identify key challenges faced by MSMEs and support the state's ambitious plans for economic growth and job creation.

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh is home to 6.68 lakh MSMEs, providing employment to approximately 12.6 lakh people. With a target of registering 12 lakh MSMEs by 2027, the state government hopes to generate 25 lakh jobs through this vital sector.

The newly launched survey will be instrumental in understanding the current state of affairs and addressing the grievances of business owners to facilitate this growth.

The initiative is being closely monitored by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has long emphasised the importance of the MSME sector in employment generation.

In a strategic decision to give the sector due focus, Naidu created a dedicated MSME portfolio in the cabinet, previously under the industries ministry. This shift demonstrates the government's commitment to MSME development as a key driver of the state economy.

Chief Minister Naidu has urged the MSME department to expedite the survey process and ensure that it leads to meaningful interventions. He believes that MSMEs have the potential to provide a significant boost to employment opportunities, aligning with the government's broader economic goals.

Additionally, Information Technology and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh has directed MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, an NRI entrepreneur, to oversee the survey and propose actionable recommendations based on its findings.

The RAMP survey builds on the lessons learned from the state's previous Samagra Parishram Survey (SPS), which encountered challenges due to its extensive 40-question format.

The new survey, simplified to just seven questions, is designed to streamline data collection while focusing on core issues, including marketing grievances.

It aims to segregate business categories such as commercial, manufacturing, and production units, while also identifying ways to enhance marketing avenues, including a dedicated online portal and guaranteed government procurement opportunities for MSMEs.

This initiative marks a crucial step in Andhra Pradesh's efforts to boost the MSME sector and achieve long-term economic sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)