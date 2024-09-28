Mobile Internet Services To Be Disabled In Assam For Eight Hours On Sunday, Here's Why
Date
9/28/2024 10:18:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The mobile internet services in Assam will be disabled in Assam for eight hours from 8.30am on Sunday, said the government order.
The decision was taken in view of ADR Exam across the state on Sunday, September 19.
The exam will be conducted in two shifts.
The internet services will be prohibited to maintain sanctity of the exam process, said the government order.
MENAFN28092024007365015876ID1108725309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.