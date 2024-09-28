India summons foreign diplomats to observe Kashmir election

(MENAFN) In a significant move, New Delhi has extended invitations to diplomats from 15 countries to observe the ongoing in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a region that has experienced prolonged unrest and is predominantly Muslim. This marks the first instance in which the Indian has permitted external observers to monitor the electoral process in Kashmir, as reported by local media.



On Wednesday, the diplomats arrived in Kashmir to witness the second phase of the Legislative Assembly elections, which are taking place in three phases and are set to conclude on October 1. Approximately 9 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect representatives for the 90-seat legislative assembly.



The delegation of foreign observers includes high-ranking officials from various diplomatic missions, such as the United States, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, Algeria, Guyana, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Rwanda, Somalia, and Tanzania. Notable figures in the group include Jorgan Andrews, the U.S. chargé d’affaires, Lim Sang Woo, South Korea's deputy chief of mission, and Alice Cheng, Singapore’s deputy high commissioner.



During their visit, the diplomats toured several polling stations in Srinagar, the largest city and summer capital of the region, as well as in the nearby Budgam district. American official Jorgan Andrews remarked on the electoral atmosphere, stating, “It looks very healthy and very democratic,” according to the PTI news agency. South Korean diplomat Sang also commended the initiative of setting up "pink polling stations," designed exclusively for female voters.



This unprecedented engagement with foreign diplomats underscores India's efforts to enhance transparency and credibility in the electoral process in a region that has historically been fraught with tension. As the elections progress, the international community is keenly observing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, hoping for a peaceful and democratic outcome.

MENAFN28092024000045015687ID1108725303