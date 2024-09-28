(MENAFN) In a striking report, German weekly Der Spiegel has asserted that it has uncovered the identities of the divers implicated in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This investigation aligns with existing Western claims that the September 2022 attack was financed through private Ukrainian funds and received authorization from General Valery Zaluzhny, who was recently dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and now serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.



The timing of this report coincides with the upcoming second anniversary of the high-profile incident, which has garnered significant international attention. Although German investigators have not officially named any suspects, Der Spiegel, alongside other news sources, has suggested that a team of Ukrainian divers operating from the yacht Andromeda executed the bombing.



According to these reports, the alleged mastermind of the operation is Roman Chervinsky, a Ukrainian intelligence officer currently facing unrelated investigations in his home country. At the time of the attack, Zaluzhny was serving as the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces and is said to have authorized the operation. Various accounts indicate that President Zelensky was either oblivious to the plot or unable to intervene effectively before it unfolded.



Following a public dispute over military strategy, Zelensky removed Zaluzhny from his post in February. Despite these serious allegations, Zaluzhny has denied any connection to the Nord Stream attack. While Der Spiegel has provided further insights and details regarding the incident, it has refrained from disclosing the names of those directly involved in the sabotage. This development adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the attack and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

