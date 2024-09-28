Sumy Double-Tap Strike Casualty Toll Up To 19, Nurse Among Those Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, a nurse was killed as a result of a Russian double-tap drone attack on a local hospital in the morning of September 28. A total of nine people were killed and 19 were injured.

That's according to the of , Ukrinform reports.

"Another attack on a hospital. After the first hit, when the rescuers arrived at the scene and the evacuation began, the terrorists targeted it the second time," the message reads.

According to the Ministry of Health, a nurse was is among the nine people killed.

The emergency response team said the search and rescue operation at the site has been completed.

Rescuers evacuated people who were in a medical facility at the time of the first impact to a safe location

and were putting out a fire when they received a report of the threat of a second strike. All rescuers made it out of the damaged hospital unhurt.

This time, the impact was near the epicenter of the first hit between two five-storey residential buildings.

Employees of the State Emergency Service evacuated the residents from the damaged residential buildings and neutralized the sources of combustion.

A total of 122 people were evacuated.

As reported, Saturday morning, the Russians launched a double-tap drone attack on a Sumy hospital.

As a result of the first strike, one person died and several floors of the hospital were destroyed.

During the evacuation of patients and staff, the Russians struck again.

Nine people died in total.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration