Hassan Nasrallah Confirmed Dead -- NNA

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Hezbollah party declared on Saturday that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had been killed. The party publicized his death in a statement broadcast by the official National News Agency (NNA). Nasrallah died in an Israeli air strike on the district of Haret Hraik, in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut yesterday. The massive strike demolished six apartment buildings, killed and wounded a number of people. (end) fz

