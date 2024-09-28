Launch of "My Values Draw My Identity" Project to Promote Educational Values, National Identity

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education marked a significant step yesterday with the launch of the "My Values Draw My Identity" initiative, set to span from 2024 to 2027. This ambitious project builds on a foundation of plans and programs initiated in 2021, overseen by the Department of and Kindergartens in the private education sector. In collaboration with the Education Center, the project aims to foster and deepen educational values among students through a series of integrated school campaigns and activities. The long-term initiative aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the moral and ethical development of students within private educational institutions.



At the heart of the project is the provision of specialized educational resources designed to support both teachers and students. These resources will guide the adoption and practical application of key values in students' everyday lives, offering educators the tools necessary to instill these values effectively. By promoting a holistic approach to learning, the project seeks to ensure that values are not just taught as abstract concepts, but understood as actionable principles that help students navigate the challenges they encounter daily. This approach is part of a broader educational strategy that underscores the importance of values as essential life skills.



The initiative places a strong emphasis on inclusive education, reinforcing a sense of national identity and cultural pride within private schools and kindergartens. Through its focus on Qatari culture, the project seeks to create an environment where students are not only academically prepared but also culturally and socially equipped to contribute meaningfully to their communities. By teaching values as practical tools, the project also aims to enhance students' communication, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, further enabling them to face the complexities of modern life with confidence and resilience.

