Coldplay Concert Row: Mumbai-Based Lawyer Takes Legal Action Against Bookmyshow, Live Nation Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai-based lawyer has taken action against BookMyShow and Live Nation for alleged ticketing scam related to the Coldplay concert in Mumbai, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Amit Vyas, the Founder Partner of Vertices Partners , has filed a formal criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Mumbai, representing the frustrations of Coldplay fans from across India.

As per the complaint, Vyas has alleged that BookMyShow used unethical practices that prevented genuine fans from buying tickets during the official sale that started on September 22.

In his complaint, he also accused the platform of allegedly manipulating access by logging out legitimate users or completely blocking them, which led ticket bots and black-market operators to take over the sales, the report by Bar and Bench stated.

He also added that tickets on the platform were sold out shorlty before appearing on third-party resale sites i.e on Viagogo at exorbitant price.

The report further stated that Vyas is seeking to register an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including organized crime, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust. Moreover, he also intends to file a public interest litigation (PIL) with the Bombay High Court which aims to create regulatory guidelines for major events to help prevent such similar fraudulent activities in the future, the report added.

The online ticket aggregator has lodged a police complaint in connection with the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert on certain platforms. It is not associated with any ticket selling or reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, it had said in a release.

Meanwhile, Coldplay is coming back to India after eight years and the concerts is scheduled to be held at DY Pati Stadium, Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.